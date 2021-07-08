Toroso Investments LLC Buys 110,771 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 8,073.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,771 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,208,546. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $172.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.46.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

