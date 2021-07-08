Toroso Investments LLC Buys 159,283 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,283 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $64,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,464,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.05. 189,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,953,236. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.99.

