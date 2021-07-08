Toroso Investments LLC Buys 305,538 Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 168.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,538 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.12% of OneConnect Financial Technology worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $11,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 510,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 294,373 shares during the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $87,600,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:OCFT traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -143.86 and a beta of 0.42. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $126.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

