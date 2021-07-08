Toroso Investments LLC Buys 39,136 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 103.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,136 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.8% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $17,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $7.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,515,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.30.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

