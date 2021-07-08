Toroso Investments LLC Buys 51,475 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 119.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,475 shares during the quarter. MicroStrategy makes up 3.0% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.99% of MicroStrategy worth $64,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MicroStrategy by 491.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,630,000 after acquiring an additional 702,878 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,540,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,137,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $17,796,000. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.75.

MicroStrategy stock traded down $19.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $620.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $114.21 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.96.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

