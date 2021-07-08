Toroso Investments LLC Buys New Position in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 503,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,000. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.84% of Mogo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Mogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mogo by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 193,842 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MOGO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 28,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,756. Mogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $438.44 million, a P/E ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 32.47% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mogo Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mogo in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mogo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.46.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

