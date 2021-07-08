Toroso Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 125.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 392.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SCCO traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.08. The company had a trading volume of 27,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,057. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.66. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 137.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.42.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

