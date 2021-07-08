Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $27.78 on Thursday, hitting $2,501.70. The stock had a trading volume of 57,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,622. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,545.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,380.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

