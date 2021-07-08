Toroso Investments LLC Has $117.70 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,854 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.17% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $117,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after buying an additional 252,178 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.64. 332,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,567. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $64.96 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.