Toroso Investments LLC Has $16.52 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 209.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,459 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,308 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 0.8% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Oracle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $85.53. 671,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,442,837. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $238.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $87.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

