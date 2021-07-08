Toroso Investments LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,875,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 130,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.95. The stock had a trading volume of 299,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.75. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

