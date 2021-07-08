Toroso Investments LLC Has $3.36 Million Position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,704 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.95% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUSA. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 128,217 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DUSA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.53. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,358. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

