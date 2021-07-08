Toroso Investments LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,755. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.42. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.86.

