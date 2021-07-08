Toroso Investments LLC Has $4.45 Million Stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PetroChina in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PetroChina by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PetroChina by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PTR traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,966. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $51.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.87.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.12 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PTR shares. HSBC raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.12.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

