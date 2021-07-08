Toroso Investments LLC Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 149.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,133 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.45. 6,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,728. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.01 and a 1 year high of $180.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.34.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

