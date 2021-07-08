Toroso Investments LLC Has $8.33 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 37.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142,909. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.78.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.