Toroso Investments LLC Has $9.53 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.75. 245,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,889,145. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.