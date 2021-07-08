Toroso Investments LLC Has $90.18 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 160,188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $90,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.15. 268,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,003,671. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

