Toroso Investments LLC Increases Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 174.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,091 shares during the period. Overstock.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.76% of Overstock.com worth $21,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 994.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Overstock.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 125.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSTK traded up $5.35 on Thursday, hitting $91.34. The stock had a trading volume of 63,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,811. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.14.

In other news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $26,066.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,655.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,738 shares of company stock worth $1,263,372. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

