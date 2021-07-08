Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 1,621.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 637,331 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.45% of WisdomTree Investments worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 412,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WETF. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Shares of WETF stock remained flat at $$6.29 during trading hours on Thursday. 22,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.79.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

