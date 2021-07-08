Toroso Investments LLC Invests $3.03 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,883. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.29.

