Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $19.93 Million Investment in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 836,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,925,000. CleanSpark accounts for about 0.9% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC owned 2.46% of CleanSpark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CleanSpark by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 189,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 72.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 109,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 69,326 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter worth approximately $3,335,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CleanSpark stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 19,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,723. The firm has a market cap of $533.85 million, a PE ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 5.09. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 97.53%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 25th.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

