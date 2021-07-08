Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $6.52 Million Investment in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 137,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,000. Toroso Investments LLC owned 9.84% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $316,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $271,000.

SCHQ stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.51. 1,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,989. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.90.

