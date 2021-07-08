Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 3,076,352 Shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) by 464.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,738,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,076,352 shares during the quarter. Ebang International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Toroso Investments LLC owned 2.69% of Ebang International worth $29,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ebang International during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ebang International in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ebang International during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Ebang International stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 97,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,884. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.22. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

