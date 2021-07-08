Toroso Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 984,253 VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 984,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,785,000. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 3.80% of VPC Impact Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIH. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $198,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIH traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 5,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,350. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.29.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

