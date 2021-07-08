Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded down $14.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,587.10. 34,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,961. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,612.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,444.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,242 shares of company stock valued at $157,498,934. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.