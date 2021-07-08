Toroso Investments LLC Sells 14,465 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,225 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,465 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.89. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

