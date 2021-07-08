Toroso Investments LLC Sells 4,159 Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the first quarter worth $468,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 134.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter.

KRMA traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.35. 103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,562. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.

