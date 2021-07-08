Toroso Investments LLC Sells 4,330 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Baidu by 72.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,821,000 after acquiring an additional 46,228 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Baidu by 21.7% during the first quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 827,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $180,006,000 after acquiring an additional 147,345 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Baidu by 1.3% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 86,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $1,055,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $7.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,236. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.75 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.