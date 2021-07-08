Toroso Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,211 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 598.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,864 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,504 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,569,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 62,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 153,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.92. 1,012,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,554,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

