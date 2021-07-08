TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Boosts Stock Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd raised its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,172,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,150 shares during the quarter. iQIYI makes up approximately 13.7% of TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd owned 0.15% of iQIYI worth $19,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iQIYI by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 176,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 319,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 53,217 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQ traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.85. 499,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,989,871. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.39. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. OTR Global raised iQIYI to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

