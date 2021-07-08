Totem Point Management LLC Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Totem Point Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,850 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 7.2% of Totem Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Totem Point Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 132,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,363 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 348,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $1,727,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 320,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,173,000 after buying an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Shares of AMD traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.23. 1,892,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,779,536. The company has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,208,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,937. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.