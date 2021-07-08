Tourist Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.00 (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 43.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Tourist Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tourist Token has a total market cap of $20,990.12 and $3.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00047355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00125371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00167910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,847.03 or 0.99909552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.51 or 0.00944466 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io . Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tourist Token

