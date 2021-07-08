Tower House Partners LLP Has $45.57 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Tower House Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,897 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International comprises about 22.2% of Tower House Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tower House Partners LLP owned 0.31% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $45,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.50.

NYSE:CRL traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $376.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,471. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.57 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,768 shares of company stock valued at $10,306,230. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

See Also: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.