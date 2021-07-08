Tower House Partners LLP Sells 23,977 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Tower House Partners LLP cut its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,977 shares during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories comprises about 14.2% of Tower House Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tower House Partners LLP owned 0.17% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $29,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $9.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $663.49. The company had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $611.52. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $464.01 and a fifty-two week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

