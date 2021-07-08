TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) were down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 65,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

About TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS)

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

