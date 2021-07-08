TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 464.50 ($6.07). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 464.50 ($6.07), with a volume of 547,356 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 442.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.20. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.19%.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing in the shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses internationally. The Company also invests in investment property located in the United Kingdom only.

