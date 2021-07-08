Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 36,521 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,147% compared to the typical daily volume of 860 call options.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.34. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,296,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000,000 after buying an additional 444,241 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.