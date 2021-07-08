Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY)’s share price fell 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72.

Trainline Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNLIY)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

