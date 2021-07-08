TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.92. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 427,305 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $129.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80.
TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 34.13%.
TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)
TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.
