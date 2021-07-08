TravelNote Market Capitalization Tops $25,465.96 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $25,465.96 and approximately $2,582.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00047072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00124405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00165715 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,733.71 or 0.99644734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.85 or 0.00952360 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

