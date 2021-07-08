Tremblant Capital Group Buys 76,029 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Tremblant Capital Group lifted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76,029 shares during the quarter. Five Below comprises 1.7% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tremblant Capital Group owned 0.54% of Five Below worth $57,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 18.2% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 325,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,007,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 22.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,793,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.4% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI cut Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $3.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,482. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $96.61 and a one year high of $205.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.