Tremblant Capital Group Buys Shares of 2,347,315 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,347,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,893,000. Nordstrom accounts for about 2.6% of Tremblant Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tremblant Capital Group owned approximately 1.49% of Nordstrom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,299,000 after buying an additional 20,155 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $318,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

NYSE:JWN traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.87. 91,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

