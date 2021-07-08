Tremblant Capital Group Has $127.92 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tremblant Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,236 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 126,274 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 3.7% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $127,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.25. 419,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,216,741. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $112.81 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.78 billion, a PE ratio of -69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.06.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

