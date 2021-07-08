Tremblant Capital Group Increases Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Tremblant Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,222 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 2.6% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tremblant Capital Group owned approximately 1.39% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $90,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $77,596,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $55,978,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,863,000 after purchasing an additional 939,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,980,000 after purchasing an additional 723,015 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 819.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,263,000 after purchasing an additional 616,418 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.85. 11,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.