Tremblant Capital Group Invests $20.60 Million in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 352,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $20,600,000. Tremblant Capital Group owned 0.76% of The Cheesecake Factory as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAKE traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 38,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,877. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.15. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.15.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

