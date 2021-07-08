Tremblant Capital Group Lowers Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Tremblant Capital Group cut its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,731,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615,229 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tremblant Capital Group owned approximately 0.57% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $54,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $32,965,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,034,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,327,000 after purchasing an additional 190,369 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,265,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,203,000 after purchasing an additional 17,783 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

MLCO stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 86,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,979. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.37.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.96% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The firm had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

