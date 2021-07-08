Tremblant Capital Group Makes New Investment in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 566,271 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $75,099,000. Zendesk makes up 2.2% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned 0.48% of Zendesk at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $1,351,490.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,670,989.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $58,168.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,746.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,459 shares of company stock worth $26,921,715. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZEN traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.32. 21,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.55. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.10 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.