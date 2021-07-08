Tremblant Capital Group Purchases New Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 218,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,000. Tremblant Capital Group owned approximately 1.27% of Dine Brands Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,792 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth $24,251,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,318,000 after purchasing an additional 235,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $10,416,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $7,773,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CL King raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.27.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dine Brands Global stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,704. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

