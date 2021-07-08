Tremblant Capital Group Raises Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Tremblant Capital Group increased its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 761,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Proofpoint makes up about 2.8% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tremblant Capital Group owned approximately 1.33% of Proofpoint worth $95,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 144.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter worth $320,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 339.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.53. 21,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $174.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -74.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PFPT. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northland Securities cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

